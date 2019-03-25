Kings-Flames Sums

Los Angeles 1 0 2—3 Calgary 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Forbort 3 (Carter, Clifford), 0:57. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (cross checking), 4:08; Carter, LA, (cross checking), 11:33; Roy, LA, (high sticking), 13:56; Fantenberg, CGY, Major (fighting), 18:04; Toffoli, LA, Major (fighting), 18:04; Neal, CGY, (tripping), 18:59; Hathaway, CGY, (interference), 19:17.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Neal, CGY, (high sticking), 12:02; Roy, LA, (roughing), 19:58; Tkachuk, CGY, (roughing), 19:58.

Third Period_2, Los Angeles, Brodzinski 2 (Phaneuf, Lewis), 11:51. 3, Los Angeles, Toffoli 13, 15:57. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (slashing), 2:31; Phaneuf, LA, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:06; Hathaway, CGY, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:06.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 7-7-6_20. Calgary 15-16-11_42.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 0 of 3; Calgary 0 of 4.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 9-13-1 (42 shots-42 saves). Calgary, Smith 21-16-2 (19-17).

T_2:28.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brandon Gawryletz.

