Kings-Knicks, Box

SACRAMENTO (102)

Barnes 3-9 4-4 11, Bogdanovic 2-9 3-4 9, Cauley-Stein 3-7 1-2 7, Hield 7-22 1-1 19, Fox 11-17 6-8 30, Brewer 1-2 0-0 2, Bjelica 5-13 1-1 13, Giles III 2-11 2-2 6, Ferrell 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 36-95 18-22 102.

NEW YORK (94)

Knox 3-12 0-0 7, Thomas 4-9 0-0 10, Jordan 6-9 2-2 14, Smith Jr. 7-19 2-3 18, Dotson 2-12 1-2 5, Ellenson 0-2 0-0 0, Kornet 1-4 1-2 4, Robinson 2-4 4-4 8, Mudiay 4-8 0-0 9, Jenkins 3-5 0-0 9, Trier 3-10 4-8 10. Totals 35-94 14-21 94.

Sacramento 23 25 32 22—102 New York 30 16 22 26— 94

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 12-36 (Hield 4-13, Fox 2-4, Bjelica 2-5, Bogdanovic 2-7, Ferrell 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Brewer 0-1), New York 10-35 (Jenkins 3-3, Thomas 2-5, Smith Jr. 2-7, Mudiay 1-2, Knox 1-4, Kornet 1-4, Ellenson 0-1, Dotson 0-4, Trier 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 53 (Cauley-Stein 12), New York 58 (Jordan 15). Assists_Sacramento 16 (Fox 8), New York 16 (Smith Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Sacramento 14, New York 20. Technicals_Smith Jr.. A_19,812 (19,812).

