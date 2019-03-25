Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Lakers, Box

March 25, 2019 12:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (106)

Barnes 3-7 2-2 10, Bjelica 4-6 0-0 8, Cauley-Stein 5-8 0-2 10, Fox 3-16 2-2 9, Hield 6-21 1-1 18, Brewer 0-2 0-0 0, Bagley III 10-19 3-8 25, Koufos 0-4 0-0 0, Ferrell 2-9 4-4 9, Bogdanovic 6-12 2-4 17. Totals 39-104 14-23 106.

L.A. LAKERS (111)

James 9-22 8-9 29, Kuzma 10-22 4-5 29, McGee 8-8 1-2 17, Rondo 1-6 0-0 3, Caldwell-Pope 5-15 2-2 16, Chandler 1-1 1-2 3, Wagner 0-1 0-0 0, Caruso 2-6 2-2 6, Machado 0-0 0-0 0, Stephenson 3-4 2-2 8. Totals 39-85 20-24 111.

Sacramento 20 29 28 29—106
L.A. Lakers 22 26 39 24—111

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 14-33 (Hield 5-12, Bogdanovic 3-4, Bagley III 2-3, Barnes 2-5, Fox 1-4, Ferrell 1-5), L.A. Lakers 13-40 (Kuzma 5-14, Caldwell-Pope 4-12, James 3-6, Rondo 1-4, Wagner 0-1, Caruso 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 50 (Bagley III 11), L.A. Lakers 56 (McGee 14). Assists_Sacramento 27 (Bogdanovic, Fox, Barnes 4), L.A. Lakers 29 (James 11). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, L.A. Lakers 22. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Delay of game). A_18,997 (18,997).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.