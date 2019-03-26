Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Mavericks, Box

March 26, 2019 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (125)

Barnes 7-16 1-1 18, Bjelica 4-6 0-0 8, Cauley-Stein 7-8 2-2 16, Fox 6-16 11-12 23, Hield 4-13 6-6 17, Brewer 2-3 0-0 4, Bagley III 5-7 4-6 14, Koufos 1-1 2-4 4, Ferrell 3-7 0-0 7, Bogdanovic 5-10 1-1 14. Totals 44-87 27-32 125.

DALLAS (121)

Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Nowitzki 3-6 2-2 9, Powell 6-7 9-11 21, Doncic 9-20 10-11 28, Brunson 6-8 0-0 15, Finney-Smith 1-5 4-4 7, Kleber 6-10 1-2 17, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Burke 3-6 0-0 8, Broekhoff 3-5 2-2 11. Totals 39-77 28-32 121.

Sacramento 25 29 33 38—125
Dallas 23 33 33 32—121

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-23 (Bogdanovic 3-5, Barnes 3-5, Hield 3-8, Ferrell 1-3, Fox 0-1, Brewer 0-1), Dallas 15-45 (Kleber 4-8, Brunson 3-4, Broekhoff 3-5, Burke 2-4, Harris 1-3, Nowitzki 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-5, Powell 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Doncic 0-9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 37 (Cauley-Stein 7), Dallas 38 (Powell 13). Assists_Sacramento 27 (Fox 8), Dallas 27 (Doncic 12). Total Fouls_Sacramento 23, Dallas 26. Technicals_Sacramento coach David Joerger. A_20,168 (19,200).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.