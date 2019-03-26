Kings-Mavericks, Box

SACRAMENTO (125)

Barnes 7-16 1-1 18, Bjelica 4-6 0-0 8, Cauley-Stein 7-8 2-2 16, Fox 6-16 11-12 23, Hield 4-13 6-6 17, Brewer 2-3 0-0 4, Bagley III 5-7 4-6 14, Koufos 1-1 2-4 4, Ferrell 3-7 0-0 7, Bogdanovic 5-10 1-1 14. Totals 44-87 27-32 125.

DALLAS (121)

Jackson 1-5 0-0 2, Nowitzki 3-6 2-2 9, Powell 6-7 9-11 21, Doncic 9-20 10-11 28, Brunson 6-8 0-0 15, Finney-Smith 1-5 4-4 7, Kleber 6-10 1-2 17, Harris 1-5 0-0 3, Burke 3-6 0-0 8, Broekhoff 3-5 2-2 11. Totals 39-77 28-32 121.

Sacramento 25 29 33 38—125 Dallas 23 33 33 32—121

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-23 (Bogdanovic 3-5, Barnes 3-5, Hield 3-8, Ferrell 1-3, Fox 0-1, Brewer 0-1), Dallas 15-45 (Kleber 4-8, Brunson 3-4, Broekhoff 3-5, Burke 2-4, Harris 1-3, Nowitzki 1-3, Finney-Smith 1-5, Powell 0-1, Jackson 0-3, Doncic 0-9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 37 (Cauley-Stein 7), Dallas 38 (Powell 13). Assists_Sacramento 27 (Fox 8), Dallas 27 (Doncic 12). Total Fouls_Sacramento 23, Dallas 26. Technicals_Sacramento coach David Joerger. A_20,168 (19,200).

