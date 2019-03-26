Kings-Oilers Sums

Los Angeles 1 3 0—4 Edmonton 5 2 1—8

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Iafallo 15 (Kopitar, Brown), 2:10. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 26 (Chiasson), 3:32. 3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 44 (Koskinen, Klefbom), 4:36. 4, Edmonton, Kassian 15 (Larsson, Klefbom), 10:39. 5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 27 (Chiasson, Nurse), 14:18. 6, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 28 (McDavid, Klefbom), 19:48 (pp). Penalties_Brodziak, EDM, (delay of game), 8:31; Brown, LA, (tripping), 19:19.

Second Period_7, Los Angeles, Doughty 6 (Kopitar, Brown), 7:56 (pp). 8, Edmonton, McDavid 39 (Larsson, Draisaitl), 11:41. 9, Edmonton, Draisaitl 45 (Nurse, McDavid), 14:38. 10, Los Angeles, Brown 21 (Toffoli, Kopitar), 16:52 (pp). 11, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 4 (Amadio, Walker), 19:16. Penalties_Larsson, EDM, (tripping), 6:07; Kassian, EDM, (delay of game), 6:34; Sekera, EDM, (hooking), 15:38; Benning, EDM, (cross checking), 17:32; Carter, LA, (slashing), 17:32.

Third Period_12, Edmonton, Draisaitl 46 (McDavid, Gambardella), 18:29. Penalties_Lewis, LA, Major (fighting), 10:07; Russell, EDM, Major (fighting), 10:07; Kassian, EDM, Major (fighting), 15:43; Clifford, LA, Major (fighting), 15:43.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 12-14-12_38. Edmonton 11-11-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 2 of 4; Edmonton 1 of 1.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 8-13-1 (21 shots-18 saves), Quick 15-22-6 (11-6). Edmonton, Koskinen 24-18-5 (38-34).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:34.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brandon Gawryletz.

