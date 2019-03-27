Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Oilers Sums

March 27, 2019 12:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles 1 3 0—4
Edmonton 5 2 1—8

First Period_1, Los Angeles, Iafallo 15 (Brown, Kopitar), 2:10. 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 26 (Chiasson), 3:32. 3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 44 (Klefbom, Koskinen), 4:36. 4, Edmonton, Kassian 15 (Klefbom, Larsson), 10:39. 5, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 27 (Chiasson, Nurse), 14:18. 6, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 28 (McDavid, Klefbom), 19:48 (pp). Penalties_Brodziak, EDM, (delay of game), 8:31; Brown, LA, (tripping), 19:19.

Second Period_7, Los Angeles, Doughty 6 (Brown, Kopitar), 7:56 (pp). 8, Edmonton, McDavid 39 (Larsson, Draisaitl), 11:41. 9, Edmonton, Draisaitl 45 (McDavid, Nurse), 14:38. 10, Los Angeles, Brown 21 (Kopitar, Toffoli), 16:52 (pp). 11, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 4 (Amadio, Walker), 19:16. Penalties_Larsson, EDM, (tripping), 6:07; Kassian, EDM, (delay of game), 6:34; Sekera, EDM, (hooking), 15:38; Benning, EDM, (cross checking), 17:32; Carter, LA, (slashing), 17:32.

Third Period_12, Edmonton, Draisaitl 46 (Gambardella, McDavid), 18:29. Penalties_Lewis, LA, Major (fighting), 10:07; Russell, EDM, Major (fighting), 10:07; Kassian, EDM, Major (fighting), 15:43; Clifford, LA, Major (fighting), 15:43.

Shots on Goal_Los Angeles 12-14-12_38. Edmonton 11-11-10_32.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Los Angeles 2 of 4; Edmonton 1 of 1.

Goalies_Los Angeles, Campbell 8-13-1 (21 shots-18 saves), Quick 15-22-6 (11-6). Edmonton, Koskinen 24-18-5 (38-34).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:34.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brandon Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.