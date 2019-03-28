Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Kings-Pelicans, Box

March 28, 2019 10:21 pm
 
SACRAMENTO (118)

Barnes 3-10 2-2 10, Bjelica 0-1 0-0 0, Cauley-Stein 7-9 4-4 18, Fox 11-22 2-3 25, Hield 11-21 4-4 27, Brewer 2-2 0-0 6, Bagley III 4-12 2-3 10, Koufos 1-4 0-0 2, Ferrell 2-4 0-0 6, Bogdanovic 6-10 0-0 14. Totals 47-95 14-16 118.

NEW ORLEANS (121)

K.Williams 2-9 0-0 5, Randle 12-24 7-7 34, Okafor 6-8 0-0 12, Payton 7-14 2-2 16, Clark 2-11 0-0 6, Johnson 4-7 0-0 10, Miller 2-3 1-1 6, Wood 11-16 3-3 25, Diallo 3-4 1-1 7, Bertans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-96 14-14 121.

Sacramento 26 36 26 30—118
New Orleans 30 34 29 28—121

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 10-23 (Bogdanovic 2-2, Brewer 2-2, Barnes 2-3, Ferrell 2-3, Fox 1-3, Hield 1-8, Bagley III 0-1, Bjelica 0-1), New Orleans 9-28 (Randle 3-5, Johnson 2-3, Clark 2-6, Miller 1-2, K.Williams 1-6, Wood 0-2, Payton 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 44 (Cauley-Stein 12), New Orleans 44 (Randle 10). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Fox 12), New Orleans 27 (Payton 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 19, New Orleans 16. Technicals_Brewer, K.Williams, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. A_13,976 (16,867).

