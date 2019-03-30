Kings-Rockets, Box

SACRAMENTO (108)

Barnes 3-10 0-0 8, Bagley III 10-20 0-0 20, Cauley-Stein 3-6 0-2 6, Fox 6-16 2-4 18, Hield 8-18 2-2 21, Brewer 1-5 1-2 4, Koufos 2-4 1-1 5, Ferrell 1-1 0-0 2, Bogdanovic 8-14 3-4 24, Burks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-94 9-15 108.

HOUSTON (119)

Gordon 6-12 0-0 17, Tucker 1-3 0-0 3, Capela 10-13 4-5 24, Paul 8-16 3-4 22, Harden 13-31 17-18 50, House Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0, Shumpert 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-83 24-27 119.

Sacramento 32 28 33 15—108 Houston 35 28 28 28—119

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 15-29 (Bogdanovic 5-7, Fox 4-7, Hield 3-8, Barnes 2-5, Brewer 1-1, Bagley III 0-1), Houston 17-52 (Harden 7-23, Gordon 5-11, Paul 3-8, House Jr. 1-3, Tucker 1-3, Rivers 0-2, Shumpert 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 49 (Bagley III 12), Houston 38 (Capela 15). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Fox 10), Houston 19 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Sacramento 17, Houston 17. Technicals_Sacramento coach David Joerger, Fox. A_18,055 (18,500).

