Kings-Spurs, Box

SACRAMENTO (113)

Barnes 5-12 4-4 15, Bjelica 4-8 1-2 10, Cauley-Stein 6-9 5-5 17, Fox 5-12 2-3 12, Hield 8-15 6-7 26, Brewer 2-3 1-2 6, Koufos 1-3 0-0 2, Ferrell 4-8 0-0 10, Bogdanovic 4-11 5-5 15. Totals 39-81 24-28 113.

SAN ANTONIO (106)

DeRozan 8-16 0-0 16, Gay 8-12 0-0 18, Aldridge 12-24 3-6 27, White 3-10 0-0 6, Forbes 5-9 3-3 15, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Poeltl 0-1 2-2 2, Mills 2-8 0-0 5, Belinelli 5-11 2-3 14. Totals 44-94 10-14 106.

Sacramento 28 30 31 24—113 San Antonio 30 27 30 19—106

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 11-25 (Hield 4-6, Ferrell 2-4, Bogdanovic 2-5, Bjelica 1-2, Brewer 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Fox 0-2), San Antonio 8-27 (Forbes 2-4, Gay 2-4, Belinelli 2-6, Bertans 1-3, Mills 1-7, Aldridge 0-1, White 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 42 (Koufos 11), San Antonio 42 (Aldridge 18). Assists_Sacramento 20 (Fox, Bogdanovic 5), San Antonio 24 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls_Sacramento 15, San Antonio 22. Technicals_San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich 2. A_18,407 (18,581).

