Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Kings-Wizards, Box

March 11, 2019 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
SACRAMENTO (115)

Hield 6-21 2-3 15, Barnes 6-12 2-2 15, Cauley-Stein 5-9 0-2 10, Fox 8-16 5-8 23, Bogdanovic 2-7 8-8 13, Brewer 2-2 3-4 8, Giles III 5-10 2-3 12, Bjelica 5-10 2-2 15, Ferrell 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 41-91 24-32 115.

WASHINGTON (121)

Ariza 5-14 0-0 11, Green 3-7 5-5 11, Portis 6-12 4-5 17, Satoransky 5-9 4-5 17, Beal 9-20 6-8 27, Parker 7-13 1-2 18, Brown Jr. 1-3 3-4 6, Bryant 0-2 2-2 2, Randle 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 40-86 27-33 121.

Sacramento 20 40 21 34—115
Washington 28 31 31 31—121

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-27 (Bjelica 3-5, Fox 2-3, Brewer 1-1, Bogdanovic 1-3, Barnes 1-5, Hield 1-9, Giles III 0-1), Washington 14-37 (Parker 3-5, Satoransky 3-6, Beal 3-9, Randle 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-1, Portis 1-2, Ariza 1-7, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 47 (Bjelica 12), Washington 47 (Portis 13). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Fox 8), Washington 29 (Beal 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 25, Washington 25. Technicals_Satoransky. A_15,012 (20,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels perform at El Centro Airshow

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.