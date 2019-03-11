Kings-Wizards, Box

SACRAMENTO (115)

Hield 6-21 2-3 15, Barnes 6-12 2-2 15, Cauley-Stein 5-9 0-2 10, Fox 8-16 5-8 23, Bogdanovic 2-7 8-8 13, Brewer 2-2 3-4 8, Giles III 5-10 2-3 12, Bjelica 5-10 2-2 15, Ferrell 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 41-91 24-32 115.

WASHINGTON (121)

Ariza 5-14 0-0 11, Green 3-7 5-5 11, Portis 6-12 4-5 17, Satoransky 5-9 4-5 17, Beal 9-20 6-8 27, Parker 7-13 1-2 18, Brown Jr. 1-3 3-4 6, Bryant 0-2 2-2 2, Randle 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 40-86 27-33 121.

Sacramento 20 40 21 34—115 Washington 28 31 31 31—121

3-Point Goals_Sacramento 9-27 (Bjelica 3-5, Fox 2-3, Brewer 1-1, Bogdanovic 1-3, Barnes 1-5, Hield 1-9, Giles III 0-1), Washington 14-37 (Parker 3-5, Satoransky 3-6, Beal 3-9, Randle 2-4, Brown Jr. 1-1, Portis 1-2, Ariza 1-7, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 47 (Bjelica 12), Washington 47 (Portis 13). Assists_Sacramento 28 (Fox 8), Washington 29 (Beal 9). Total Fouls_Sacramento 25, Washington 25. Technicals_Satoransky. A_15,012 (20,356).

