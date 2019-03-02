Listen Live Sports

Knapke, Sanford lift Toledo over Central Michigan 80-68

March 2, 2019 7:54 pm
 
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Luke Knapke and Jaelan Sanford scored 19 points apiece as Toledo topped Central Michigan 80-68 on Saturday. Marreon Jackson added 18 points for the Rockets.

Willie Jackson had eight rebounds for Toledo (23-6, 11-5 Mid-American Conference).

Shawn Roundtree had 22 points for the Chippewas (20-9, 9-7), whose four-game win streak came to end. Larry Austin Jr. added 20 points. Dallas Morgan had 13 points.

The Rockets improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas for the season. Toledo defeated Central Michigan 76-72 on Jan. 26. Toledo plays Western Michigan at home on Tuesday. Central Michigan matches up against Northern Illinois at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

