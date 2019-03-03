Knicks C Jordan out with an ankle injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Knicks center DeAndre Jordan is out of the lineup for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jordan will miss his fourth straight game Sunday after he sprained his left ankle in practice.

Although he practiced Saturday, coach David Fizdale says he’s not sure whether Jordan will play when the Knicks visit Sacramento on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back.

Jordan is averaging 11.8 points and 12.0 rebounds in eight games with New York since being traded by Dallas on Jan. 31. He previously played 10 years with the Clippers.

Advertisement

The Knicks are 2-1 since Jordan has been out.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.