Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knicks C Jordan out with an ankle injury

March 3, 2019 2:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Knicks center DeAndre Jordan is out of the lineup for their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jordan will miss his fourth straight game Sunday after he sprained his left ankle in practice.

Although he practiced Saturday, coach David Fizdale says he’s not sure whether Jordan will play when the Knicks visit Sacramento on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back.

Jordan is averaging 11.8 points and 12.0 rebounds in eight games with New York since being traded by Dallas on Jan. 31. He previously played 10 years with the Clippers.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Knicks are 2-1 since Jordan has been out.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.