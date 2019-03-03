Knicks-Clippers, Box

NEW YORK (107)

Knox 1-6 4-5 6, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Vonleh 6-8 4-5 17, Smith Jr. 3-11 2-4 8, Dotson 5-14 3-4 17, Kornet 1-6 3-3 6, Ellenson 1-5 3-4 5, M.Robinson 7-8 2-2 16, Mudiay 6-15 2-2 16, Trier 5-7 3-4 16, Jenkins 0-5 0-1 0. Totals 35-88 26-34 107.

L.A. CLIPPERS (128)

Shamet 7-12 0-0 21, Gallinari 8-15 1-1 20, Zubac 3-9 1-2 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-9 1-1 15, Beverley 1-3 0-0 3, Harrell 9-15 0-2 18, Green 6-11 1-1 16, Motley 1-2 1-1 3, J.Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 4-14 8-9 18, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 2-5 0-0 5, Temple 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 48-98 13-17 128.

New York 20 26 32 29—107 L.A. Clippers 38 44 19 27—128

3-Point Goals_New York 11-29 (Dotson 4-8, Trier 3-3, Mudiay 2-4, Vonleh 1-2, Kornet 1-4, Knox 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Ellenson 0-2, Smith Jr. 0-3), L.A. Clippers 19-35 (Shamet 7-11, Green 3-4, Gallinari 3-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Williams 2-6, Wallace 1-1, Beverley 1-2, J.Robinson 0-1, Harrell 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 46 (M.Robinson 13), L.A. Clippers 53 (Zubac 11). Assists_New York 23 (Smith Jr. 6), L.A. Clippers 33 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_New York 19, L.A. Clippers 28. Technicals_Harrell. A_19,068 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.