The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Knicks-Kings, Box

March 5, 2019 12:35 am
 
NEW YORK (108)

Knox 4-6 2-2 11, Vonleh 4-8 1-2 9, Kornet 2-6 1-2 7, Smith Jr. 8-17 0-0 18, Dotson 4-10 2-2 11, Thomas 2-5 1-2 5, Ellenson 2-6 0-0 6, Robinson 2-2 0-1 4, Mudiay 3-9 1-2 8, Trier 8-16 10-15 29. Totals 39-85 18-28 108.

SACRAMENTO (115)

Bogdanovic 4-11 1-1 11, Barnes 7-13 5-6 22, Cauley-Stein 3-8 3-5 9, Fox 5-12 5-8 16, Hield 9-18 7-7 28, Brewer 0-2 2-2 2, Giles III 7-9 3-4 17, Bjelica 3-7 0-0 8, Ferrell 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-83 26-33 115.

New York 25 26 29 28—108
Sacramento 34 21 31 29—115

3-Point Goals_New York 12-29 (Trier 3-4, Ellenson 2-4, Smith Jr. 2-4, Kornet 2-6, Knox 1-1, Mudiay 1-4, Dotson 1-5, Thomas 0-1), Sacramento 11-29 (Barnes 3-6, Hield 3-8, Bjelica 2-5, Bogdanovic 2-6, Fox 1-2, Ferrell 0-1, Brewer 0-1). Fouled Out_Robinson. Rebounds_New York 48 (Vonleh 13), Sacramento 43 (Barnes 10). Assists_New York 17 (Mudiay, Smith Jr. 5), Sacramento 28 (Hield 7). Total Fouls_New York 25, Sacramento 24. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), Sacramento coach Kings (Defensive three second). Ejected_Giles III. A_17,034 (17,608).

