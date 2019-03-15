Listen Live Sports

Knicks-Spurs, Box

March 15, 2019 10:44 pm
 
NEW YORK (83)

Knox 2-7 2-4 7, Vonleh 2-5 0-0 4, Jordan 5-7 1-1 11, Mudiay 6-14 0-0 14, Dotson 9-19 0-0 21, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Kornet 0-3 0-0 0, Ellenson 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 0-3 2-4 2, Allen 7-10 0-0 16, Trier 2-10 0-0 4, Jenkins 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 35-86 5-9 83.

SAN ANTONIO (109)

DeRozan 6-11 1-1 13, Aldridge 8-14 2-2 18, Poeltl 6-7 0-0 12, White 1-5 1-2 3, Forbes 5-7 0-0 13, Pondexter 1-2 0-0 2, Gay 5-8 1-2 12, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Bertans 3-8 2-2 9, Metu 2-4 0-0 4, Mills 4-9 0-0 9, Belinelli 5-10 1-1 12, Walker IV 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 47-88 8-10 109.

New York 20 21 28 14— 83
San Antonio 31 25 26 27—109

3-Point Goals_New York 8-20 (Dotson 3-6, Allen 2-2, Mudiay 2-4, Knox 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Kornet 0-2, Trier 0-2), San Antonio 7-21 (Forbes 3-5, Gay 1-2, Belinelli 1-4, Bertans 1-5, Mills 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 41 (Jordan 13), San Antonio 45 (Aldridge 11). Assists_New York 21 (Jordan 9), San Antonio 31 (DeRozan, White 7). Total Fouls_New York 13, San Antonio 13. A_18,354 (18,581).

