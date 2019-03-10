Knicks-Timberwolves, Box

NEW YORK (92)

Knox 5-11 2-2 13, Vonleh 3-4 2-4 8, Jordan 1-8 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 6-15 1-2 13, Dotson 10-19 2-2 26, Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson 4-5 0-1 8, Mudiay 2-7 0-0 4, Trier 5-11 1-3 15, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 8-14 92.

MINNESOTA (103)

Bates-Diop 7-12 2-2 18, Saric 5-11 0-0 11, Gibson 11-15 3-4 25, Teague 8-18 3-4 20, Okogie 1-6 0-0 2, Tolliver 1-7 0-0 3, Dieng 1-6 2-3 4, Jones 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 2-5 0-0 4, Bayless 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-94 10-13 103.

New York 22 23 20 27— 92 Minnesota 23 32 25 23—103

3-Point Goals_New York 10-25 (Trier 4-5, Dotson 4-9, Thomas 1-3, Knox 1-3, Smith Jr. 0-1, Mudiay 0-2, Jenkins 0-2), Minnesota 9-30 (Jones 3-4, Bates-Diop 2-3, Reynolds 1-1, Saric 1-5, Tolliver 1-6, Teague 1-6, Dieng 0-1, Okogie 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 43 (Robinson 10), Minnesota 40 (Gibson 8). Assists_New York 20 (Dotson 6), Minnesota 22 (Teague 10). Total Fouls_New York 14, Minnesota 16. A_13,806 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.