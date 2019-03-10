Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Knicks-Timberwolves, Box

March 10, 2019 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW YORK (92)

Knox 5-11 2-2 13, Vonleh 3-4 2-4 8, Jordan 1-8 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 6-15 1-2 13, Dotson 10-19 2-2 26, Thomas 1-4 0-0 3, Robinson 4-5 0-1 8, Mudiay 2-7 0-0 4, Trier 5-11 1-3 15, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 37-86 8-14 92.

MINNESOTA (103)

Bates-Diop 7-12 2-2 18, Saric 5-11 0-0 11, Gibson 11-15 3-4 25, Teague 8-18 3-4 20, Okogie 1-6 0-0 2, Tolliver 1-7 0-0 3, Dieng 1-6 2-3 4, Jones 5-10 0-0 13, Rose 2-5 0-0 4, Bayless 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-94 10-13 103.

New York 22 23 20 27— 92
Minnesota 23 32 25 23—103

3-Point Goals_New York 10-25 (Trier 4-5, Dotson 4-9, Thomas 1-3, Knox 1-3, Smith Jr. 0-1, Mudiay 0-2, Jenkins 0-2), Minnesota 9-30 (Jones 3-4, Bates-Diop 2-3, Reynolds 1-1, Saric 1-5, Tolliver 1-6, Teague 1-6, Dieng 0-1, Okogie 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 43 (Robinson 10), Minnesota 40 (Gibson 8). Assists_New York 20 (Dotson 6), Minnesota 22 (Teague 10). Total Fouls_New York 14, Minnesota 16. A_13,806 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines complete underwater crash training

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends in troops to protect civil rights march

Get our daily newsletter.