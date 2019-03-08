Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Krutwig leads Loyola-Chicago past Valparaiso 67-54

March 8, 2019 7:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and three assists as Loyola-Chicago topped Valparaiso 67-54 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

Marques Townes had 15 points and eight rebounds for Loyola (20-12). Lucas Williamson added 10 points.

Daniel Sackey had 11 points for the Crusaders (15-18). Jaume Sorolla added three blocks.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.