LA Galaxy sign US midfielder Joe Corona from Liga MX

March 6, 2019 7:47 pm
 
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The LA Galaxy have signed American midfielder Joe Corona.

The Galaxy announced a permanent deal Wednesday for Corona, who won the Liga MX title last season with Club America.

Corona was on loan from Club Tijuana, but the Los Angeles native has played sparingly with Xolos this season after returning. The 28-year-old Corona has played professionally in Mexico since 2010 while also making 23 appearances for the U.S. national team.

The Galaxy had roster room for a significant player after buying out the contract of Mexican star Giovani Dos Santos last week.

Corona could play for the Galaxy as early as this weekend at FC Dallas. The Galaxy won their season opener last week, 2-1 over Chicago.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

