Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lady Vols competing for 1 of final NCAA Tournament spots

March 17, 2019 6:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Tennessee’s chances of remaining the only women’s basketball program to play in every single NCAA Tournament are up in the air on the eve of the bracket announcement.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Sunday the eight teams are being considered for the final four at-large spots in the field. Tennessee was one of those eight teams along with Arkansas, Auburn, Central Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Princeton and TCU.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Princeton beat Penn 65-54 to claim the Ivy League’s automatic berth. That means Princeton no longer needs to rely on an at-large bid and seven teams are left competing for those final four spots.

The full NCAA Tournament field will be revealed Monday. Tennessee has appeared in every NCAA Tournament since the event began in 1982.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.