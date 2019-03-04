Lafayette and Holy Cross meet in Patriot League tourney

No. 10 seed Holy Cross (15-16, 6-12) vs. No. 7 seed Lafayette (10-19, 7-11)

Patriot League Conference Tourney First Round, Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross is set to match up against Lafayette in the first round of the Patriot League tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 10, when Holy Cross made only six 3-pointers on 16 attempts while the Leopards hit 14 of 29 from distance en route to the two-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jehyve Floyd and Jacob Grandison have led the Crusaders. Floyd has averaged 12.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Grandison has put up 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Leopards have been led by sophomores Justin Jaworski and Alex Petrie. Jaworski has averaged 14.4 points while Petrie has put up 14.2 points per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Floyd has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Holy Cross field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 23 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Holy Cross’s Grandison has attempted 177 3-pointers and connected on 36.7 percent of them, and is 4 for 16 over his last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Crusaders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Leopards. Lafayette has 40 assists on 76 field goals (52.6 percent) across its past three contests while Holy Cross has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Holy Cross defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 22.6 percent of all possessions, the 30th-best rate in the nation. Lafayette has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.1 percent through 29 games (ranking the Leopards 323rd among Division I teams).

