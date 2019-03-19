Listen Live Sports

Lakers-Bucks, Box

March 19, 2019 10:34 pm
 
L.A. LAKERS (101)

Kuzma 4-17 7-10 17, Muscala 1-6 0-0 2, McGee 3-7 0-0 6, Rondo 6-16 0-0 13, Bullock 3-5 4-4 13, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Wagner 2-5 1-1 5, Caruso 0-6 4-4 4, Hart 2-3 0-0 6, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, A.Ingram 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 12-20 3-4 35. Totals 33-86 19-23 101.

MILWAUKEE (115)

Middleton 12-20 2-2 30, Mirotic 8-14 4-5 23, Lopez 8-14 7-10 28, Bledsoe 4-12 5-10 14, Snell 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 1-7 0-0 3, Hill 2-6 0-0 4, Frazier 0-2 0-0 0, Connaughton 6-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-90 18-27 115.

L.A. Lakers 24 34 26 17—101
Milwaukee 35 26 38 16—115

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 16-43 (Caldwell-Pope 8-14, Bullock 3-3, Hart 2-3, Kuzma 2-8, Rondo 1-5, Williams 0-1, Caruso 0-1, Wagner 0-3, Muscala 0-5), Milwaukee 15-47 (Lopez 5-11, Middleton 4-7, Mirotic 3-7, Wilson 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Bledsoe 1-6, Snell 0-2, Frazier 0-2, Hill 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 42 (McGee 11), Milwaukee 54 (Middleton 10). Assists_L.A. Lakers 20 (Rondo 10), Milwaukee 25 (Bledsoe 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 18, Milwaukee 19. A_17,879 (17,500).

