Lakers’ Ingram has surgery, plans to be ready for next year

March 16, 2019 2:32 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers forward Brandon Ingram is expected to be ready for next season after undergoing surgery on his right arm.

Ingram had thoracic outlet decompression surgery Saturday, the Lakers say.

Ingram was declared out for the season earlier this month after he was diagnosed with deep venous thrombosis. A blood clot caused shoulder pain for Ingram, who averaged a career-best 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds this season.

Ingram’s surgery was performed at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

The Lakers say he is expected to make a full recovery before the start of his fourth NBA season in the fall.

Ingram was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft out of Duke. He turns 22 in September.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

