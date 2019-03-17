Lakers-Knicks, Box

L.A. LAKERS (123)

James 11-26 11-13 33, Kuzma 8-14 2-2 18, McGee 6-10 0-1 12, Rondo 1-4 0-0 3, Bullock 6-10 0-0 14, Williams 5-7 2-3 12, Wagner 2-4 1-2 6, Caruso 3-6 5-6 12, Caldwell-Pope 4-11 1-1 11, Hart 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 47-97 22-28 123.

NEW YORK (124)

Hezonja 4-8 8-8 17, Knox 8-14 0-0 19, Jordan 6-10 3-4 15, Mudiay 8-11 9-10 28, Dotson 10-20 2-2 25, Thomas 3-4 0-0 7, Robinson 1-2 0-1 2, Allen 2-2 2-2 7, Trier 2-5 0-2 4. Totals 44-76 24-29 124.

L.A. Lakers 30 36 30 27—123 New York 41 22 31 30—124

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 7-27 (Bullock 2-5, Caldwell-Pope 2-7, Rondo 1-1, Caruso 1-1, Wagner 1-2, Kuzma 0-2, Hart 0-3, James 0-6), New York 12-26 (Mudiay 3-4, Knox 3-5, Dotson 3-10, Allen 1-1, Hezonja 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Trier 0-2). Fouled Out_Trier. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 35 (Williams, McGee 7), New York 45 (Jordan 17). Assists_L.A. Lakers 26 (Kuzma, James 8), New York 24 (Mudiay 8). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 21, New York 26. A_19,812 (19,812).

