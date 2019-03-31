Lakers-Pelicans, Box

L.A. LAKERS (130)

Stephenson 0-7 0-0 0, Wagner 2-8 2-2 7, McGee 9-15 5-7 23, Rondo 9-14 2-2 24, Caldwell-Pope 8-16 3-3 19, Bullock 6-11 2-2 18, Muscala 4-9 0-0 10, J.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Caruso 7-11 5-6 23, Bonga 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 48-101 19-22 130.

NEW ORLEANS (102)

K.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Randle 5-8 5-6 17, Okafor 7-8 1-2 15, Payton 3-6 2-2 8, Clark 5-15 0-0 11, Hill 4-7 3-4 14, Johnson 2-8 0-0 4, Wood 5-13 5-5 15, Diallo 5-6 2-2 12, Bertans 2-9 0-0 6. Totals 38-83 18-21 102.

L.A. Lakers 26 35 44 25—130 New Orleans 26 36 22 18—102

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 15-38 (Caruso 4-4, Bullock 4-6, Rondo 4-7, Muscala 2-6, Wagner 1-5, Jones 0-1, Bonga 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-3, Stephenson 0-4), New Orleans 8-31 (Hill 3-5, Randle 2-4, Bertans 2-9, Clark 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Payton 0-1, Wood 0-2, K.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 46 (McGee 16), New Orleans 45 (Wood 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 30 (Rondo 12), New Orleans 19 (Payton 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 20, New Orleans 16. A_18,562 (16,867).

