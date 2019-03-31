Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Pelicans, Box

March 31, 2019 8:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (130)

Stephenson 0-7 0-0 0, Wagner 2-8 2-2 7, McGee 9-15 5-7 23, Rondo 9-14 2-2 24, Caldwell-Pope 8-16 3-3 19, Bullock 6-11 2-2 18, Muscala 4-9 0-0 10, J.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Caruso 7-11 5-6 23, Bonga 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 48-101 19-22 130.

NEW ORLEANS (102)

K.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Randle 5-8 5-6 17, Okafor 7-8 1-2 15, Payton 3-6 2-2 8, Clark 5-15 0-0 11, Hill 4-7 3-4 14, Johnson 2-8 0-0 4, Wood 5-13 5-5 15, Diallo 5-6 2-2 12, Bertans 2-9 0-0 6. Totals 38-83 18-21 102.

L.A. Lakers 26 35 44 25—130
New Orleans 26 36 22 18—102

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 15-38 (Caruso 4-4, Bullock 4-6, Rondo 4-7, Muscala 2-6, Wagner 1-5, Jones 0-1, Bonga 0-2, Caldwell-Pope 0-3, Stephenson 0-4), New Orleans 8-31 (Hill 3-5, Randle 2-4, Bertans 2-9, Clark 1-6, Johnson 0-1, Payton 0-1, Wood 0-2, K.Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 46 (McGee 16), New Orleans 45 (Wood 11). Assists_L.A. Lakers 30 (Rondo 12), New Orleans 19 (Payton 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 20, New Orleans 16. A_18,562 (16,867).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.