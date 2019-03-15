Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Pistons, Box

March 15, 2019 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
L.A. LAKERS (97)

Kuzma 5-14 2-4 12, Muscala 2-3 0-0 4, McGee 10-16 0-0 20, Rondo 6-13 2-2 15, Bullock 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 2-4 2-4 6, Wagner 0-5 3-4 3, Caruso 4-11 6-8 16, A.Ingram 0-1 0-0 0, Bonga 0-3 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 4-4 17. Totals 36-86 19-26 97.

DETROIT (111)

Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Griffin 3-12 7-12 15, Drummond 8-15 3-6 19, Jackson 6-19 4-5 20, Ellington 4-8 0-0 12, Maker 1-2 1-2 4, Pachulia 1-1 2-3 4, Galloway 8-10 3-3 23, Smith 3-8 0-0 7, Kennard 2-9 0-1 5. Totals 37-86 20-32 111.

L.A. Lakers 22 18 22 35— 97
Detroit 27 19 31 34—111

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 6-25 (Caldwell-Pope 3-6, Caruso 2-4, Rondo 1-1, Muscala 0-1, Bonga 0-1, Wagner 0-3, Kuzma 0-4, Bullock 0-5), Detroit 17-39 (Galloway 4-6, Ellington 4-8, Jackson 4-10, Griffin 2-6, Maker 1-2, Smith 1-2, Kennard 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 47 (McGee 13), Detroit 50 (Drummond 23). Assists_L.A. Lakers 24 (Kuzma 10), Detroit 26 (Griffin 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 26, Detroit 19. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second). A_20,768 (20,491).

