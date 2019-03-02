Listen Live Sports

Lakers-Suns, Box

March 2, 2019 11:41 pm
 
L.A. LAKERS (109)

Ingram 10-19 3-4 25, James 10-21 3-7 27, Kuzma 4-9 5-7 13, Rondo 1-10 2-2 4, Bullock 2-7 0-0 5, Muscala 1-2 0-0 2, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, McGee 10-10 1-2 21, Caldwell-Pope 2-5 0-0 4, Hart 3-6 1-1 8. Totals 43-89 15-23 109.

PHOENIX (118)

Oubre Jr. 6-10 0-0 14, Bender 2-3 0-0 5, Ayton 8-11 10-14 26, Johnson 1-5 4-4 6, Booker 8-18 9-9 25, Bridges 4-8 3-4 12, Jackson 4-10 6-6 16, Holmes 1-2 2-3 4, Melton 3-5 0-0 6, Daniels 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 39-76 34-40 118.

L.A. Lakers 26 33 19 31—109
Phoenix 33 33 29 23—118

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 8-25 (James 4-9, Ingram 2-2, Bullock 1-3, Hart 1-4, Kuzma 0-1, Muscala 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2, Rondo 0-3), Phoenix 6-26 (Oubre Jr. 2-4, Jackson 2-4, Bender 1-2, Bridges 1-5, Melton 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Johnson 0-3, Booker 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 40 (James 9), Phoenix 41 (Ayton 10). Assists_L.A. Lakers 27 (James 16), Phoenix 21 (Oubre Jr., Booker, Melton 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, Phoenix 22. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second), Phoenix coach Igor Kokoskov. A_18,055 (18,422).

