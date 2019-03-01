Lamar looks to extend streak vs SFA

Stephen F. Austin (14-13, 7-8) vs. Lamar (17-12, 10-6)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its seventh straight conference win against Stephen F. Austin. Lamar’s last Southland loss came against the Abilene Christian Wildcats 75-64 on Feb. 6. Stephen F. Austin fell 92-74 at Central Arkansas in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin’s Shannon Bogues, Davonte Fitzgerald and Nathan Bain have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 63 percent of all Lumberjacks scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Bogues has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Stephen F. Austin field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Cardinals are 5-0 when they block at least five opposing shots and 12-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Lumberjacks are 9-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 5-13 when opponents exceed 60 points.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Lamar’s Nick Garth has attempted 190 3-pointers and connected on 37.4 percent of them, and is 12 of 22 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lumberjacks 20th among Division I teams. The Lamar offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 295th, nationally).

