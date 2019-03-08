Listen Live Sports

Landeskog out 4-to-6 weeks with upper-body injury

March 8, 2019 6:47 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The playoff-chasing Colorado Avalanche will be without captain Gabriel Landeskog for four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar announced the news Friday after practice. He called missing Landeskog a “huge loss.”

The All-Star forward was hurt in the third period Thursday at Dallas when he collided with Stars goaltender Ben Bishop.

Landeskog has a career-best 33 goals this season, including an NHL-leading 19 in the third period.

The 26-year-old Landeskog was the second overall pick by Colorado in 2011. He has 410 career points, becoming the second player in his draft class to reach the 400-point milestone.

Colorado is currently on the outside of the playoff picture with 14 games remaining. The team hosts Buffalo on Saturday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

