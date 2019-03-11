Listen Live Sports

Larkin carries Delaware St. past Savannah St. 71-67

March 11, 2019 9:50 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kevin Larkin registered 19 points and nine rebounds as Delaware State narrowly defeated Savannah State 71-67 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tourney first round on Monday night.

Saleik Edwards had 17 points and six rebounds for Delaware State (6-24). D’Marco Baucum added 12 points and seven rebounds. John Mitchell had 10 points for Delaware State.

Zaquavian Smith had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (11-20). Tyrell Harper added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jaquan Dotson had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

