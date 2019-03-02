Listen Live Sports

Laster scores 21 to lead Gardner-Webb past Longwood 66-47

March 2, 2019 6:26 pm
 
BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — DJ Laster had 21 points as Gardner-Webb stretched its home win streak to 14 games, topping Longwood 66-47 on Saturday.

David Efianayi had 18 points for Gardner-Webb (20-11, 11-6 Big South Conference). Jose Perez added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jaheam Cornwall had seven rebounds and seven assists for the hosts.

Jaylon Wilson had 16 points for the Lancers (15-16, 5-11). Jordan Cintron added 14 points. Lorenzo Phillips had six rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lancers on the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Longwood 89-88 on Feb. 7. The Runnin’ Bulldogs and the Lancers next take the floor in the Big South Conference Tournament.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

