Late goal lifts Rapids to 3-3 draw in coldest MLS match

March 2, 2019 8:18 pm
 
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Andre Shinyashiki scored in his MLS debut on a putback in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time and the 10-man Colorado Rapids salvaged a 3-3 draw against the Portland Timbers in the coldest match in MLS history on Saturday.

With a temperature of 18 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff and a field covered by snow as the game progressed, Saturday’s season opener surpassed the previous mark of 19 degrees set by Minnesota United’s franchise opener on March 12, 2017.

Andy Polo’s cross caused Colorado’s Deklan Wynne to score an own goal that gave the Timbers a 3-2 lead in the 66th minute.

Benny Feilhaber weaved through several defenders to get a first look and then stabbed the putback to tie it at 2 for the Rapids in the 46th minute.

Sebastian Blanco headed home Diego Valeri’s corner to make it 2-1 for the Timbers in first-half stoppage time.

Axel Sjoberg was sent off in the 27th minute after video review determined his hand ball in the area was the denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. Valeri’s penalty kick was saved but he followed on the rebound to tie it at 1.

Kei Kamara opened the scoring for the Rapids with a tap-in in the 16th minute.

