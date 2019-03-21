LB Mike Hull agrees to 1-year deal to remain with Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran linebacker Mike Hull has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain with the Miami Dolphins, his team since his rookie season in 2015.

Hull is a strong special teams contributor who has made five career starts. He hurt his knee last season and missed the first eight games.

Hull went undrafted out of Penn State, but has now outlasted two Dolphins coaches, Joe Philbin and Adam Gase.

