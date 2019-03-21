Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LB Mike Hull agrees to 1-year deal to remain with Dolphins

March 21, 2019 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Veteran linebacker Mike Hull has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to remain with the Miami Dolphins, his team since his rookie season in 2015.

Hull is a strong special teams contributor who has made five career starts. He hurt his knee last season and missed the first eight games.

Hull went undrafted out of Penn State, but has now outlasted two Dolphins coaches, Joe Philbin and Adam Gase.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.