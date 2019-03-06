Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Leaving Las Vegas: NASCAR moving awards to Nashville

March 6, 2019 12:14 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASCAR is leaving Las Vegas and taking its annual Champion’s Week and awards to Nashville, Tennessee.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards will be held Dec. 5 at the Music City Center in Music City, NASCAR announced Wednesday.

NASCAR will move its Xfinity Series Awards and trucks series awards to Nov. 22 with the home tracks champions awards Nov. 23 still in Charlotte at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said in a statement that the birthplace of country music in Bristol joined Tennesseans in welcoming the awards to the Volunteer State. Caldwell says Nashville never misses a beat hosting high-profile events and that race fans will want to join NASCAR stars in Music City to wrap up the season.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

