Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lee scores 15 to lead CS Bakersfield past S. Utah 70-67

March 25, 2019 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Greg Lee posted 15 points as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly beat Southern Utah 70-67 in the CIT second round on Monday night.

Justin McCall made 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead with 4.5 seconds left. Dre Marin dribbled down the court to the 3-point line, but his runner was short at the buzzer.

Jarkel Joiner had 12 points for Cal State Bakersfield (18-15). Rickey Holden added 11 points. The Roadrunners were just 2 of 14 from 3-point range.

Brandon Better had 20 points for the Thunderbirds (17-17). Cameron Oluyitan added 13 points. Marin had 11 points.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Southern Utah shot just 35.7 percent but made 33 of 48 free throws.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.