Lehner earns 5th shutout, Islanders beat Coyotes 2-0

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored to back Robin Lehner’s fifth shutout of the season as the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 Sunday.

Lehner stopped 31 shots to help the Islanders win for the second time in two days and keep pace with first place Washington in the Metropolitan Division.

Starting for the second straight day, Lehner had nine saves in the first period, and 11 each in the second and third to improve to 22-12-5 this season.

Darcy Kuemper finished with 24 saves as the Coyotes lost their fifth straight (0-3-2), and finished 0-3-1 on a four-game trip. Arizona hasn’t won since March 14 against Anaheim at home, where there will play four of their last six games as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

CAPITALS 3, FLYERS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Braden Holtby made 35 saves and Washington beat Philadelphia to snap a two-game skid.

Holtby helped Washington kill off three of four Philadelphia power plays, and that allowed the Capitals to avoid what would have been their first three-game losing streak since January.

Tom Wilson, Travis Boyd and Jakub Vrana scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Jakub Voracek scored a power-play goal and Brian Elliott made 27 saves for Philadelphia, which made a run from near the bottom of the league before running out of gas.

BLACKHAWKS 2, AVALANCHE 1, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Duncan Keith scored 1:23 into overtime to give Chicago the win over Colorado.

The defenseman took a feed from Brandon Saad, bulled his way down left wing, shrugged off a check from Nathan MacKinnon and beat goaltender Phillipp Grubauer between the legs to snap the Blackhawks’ three-game losing streak. Chicago pulled within five points of Colorado for the second Western Conference wild card.

Artem Anisimov had a power-play goal for the Blackhawks. Corey Crawford made 19 saves.

Alexander Kerfoot scored on a 5-on-3 power play for the Avalanche, who had won four straight.

HURRICANES 2, CANADIENS 1, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored with 1:45 left in overtime as Carolina rallied to beat Montreal in a matchup with Eastern Conference playoff implications.

Carolina’s Trevor van Riemsdyk scored the tying goal with 5:39 remaining, and Svechnikov ended it with a wrist shot in the extra session. Curtis McElhinney stopped 28 shots.

With the win, Carolina remained alone in the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Montreal squandered a chance to move into a tie with Carolina with a win.

Paul Byron scored in the first period, and Carey Price stopped 38 of 40 shots as Montreal had its three-game winning streak snapped.

BLUE JACKETS 5, CANUCKS 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois ended a 13-game scoreless slump and finished with a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots for his seventh shutout of the season as Columbus improved its playoff chances with a victory over Vancouver.

Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist, and Ryan Dzingel and Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored for the Blue Jackets (41-30-4), who moved within two points of the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus also snapped a three-game road winless streak.

Thatcher Demko stopped 28 shots for Vancouver.

