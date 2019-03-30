Listen Live Sports

Leicester beats Bournemouth amid fresh tributes to Vichai

March 30, 2019 1:41 pm
 
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Brendan Rodgers celebrated a third victory in four games at the start of his managerial reign as Leicester beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the English Premier League on a day of fresh tributes to the club’s former owner.

With Harry Maguire suspended, 35-year-old captain Wes Morgan started and scored in the 11th minute on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy added a second in the 82nd, beating Asmir Begovic to Youri Tielemans’ cross to head the ball into an empty net.

The 61st minute was an emotional moment inside the stadium as Leicester fans united to applaud the memory of former chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who would have celebrated his 61st birthday in the coming days.

Vichai died, along with four others, in a helicopter crash just outside King Power Stadium in October.

Leicester is eighth in the league and Bournemouth is 12th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

