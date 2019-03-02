Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lewandowski ties Bundesliga record for goals by foreigner

March 2, 2019 3:23 pm
 
MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s double blast in Bayern Munich’s 5-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday helped him tie the record for goals scored in the Bundesliga by a foreign player.

The Polish forward took his tally to 195, matching Peru veteran Claudio Pizarro’s mark from spells at Bayern, Werder Bremen and Cologne.

Pizarro became the oldest player to score in the league with his injury-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw for Bremen at Hertha Berlin on Feb. 2. He was 40 years and 136 days old.

Lewandowski, 30, should have many more opportunities to add to his tally from spells at Borussia Dortmund (74 in 131 games) and Bayern (121 in 149).

“I think Lewandowski is coming from behind to break my record,” Pizarro said after his latest goal.

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

