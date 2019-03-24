Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lewis, Flagler lift Presbyterian over Robert Morris in CIT

March 24, 2019 3:16 pm
 
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Francois Lewis and freshman Adam Flagler scored 19 points apiece as Presbyterian beat Robert Morris 77-70 in the second round of the CIT on Sunday.

JC Younger added 17 points for Presbyterian (20-15), which has the most wins in its Division I history. Lewis and Younger each made five 3-pointers as Presbyterian was 14 of 31 from distance.

The Blue Hose trailed 44-31 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 15-0 run and held Robert Morris to 26 points in the final 20 minutes.

Charles Bain had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (18-17). Jon Williams and Josh Williams each had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

