The Associated Press
 
Liberty beats Jacksonville, advances to ASun tourney semis

March 4, 2019 10:46 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz registered 16 points as Liberty beat Jacksonville 72-58 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament quarterfinals on Monday night.

Scottie James had 15 points for second-seeded Liberty (26-6). Lovell Cabbil Jr. added 11 points. Caleb Homesley had seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks for the hosts.

Aamahne Santos had 13 points for the No. 7 seed Dolphins (12-20). Jace Hogan added 13 points. DeAnthony McCallum had 11 points.

JD Notae, the Dolphins’ leading scorer entering the contest at 16 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Flames will play No. 3 seed North Florida in the semifinals on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

