Liberty meets Lipscomb in Atlantic Sun finals

No. 2 seed Liberty (27-6, 16-2) vs. No. 1 seed Lipscomb (25-6, 16-2)

Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Championship, Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty is set to face Lipscomb in the Championship of the Atlantic Sun tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 13, when the Flames shot 49.1 percent from the field while holding Lipscomb’s shooters to just 36.8 percent en route to a 74-66 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Garrison Mathews, Rob Marberry, Kenny Cooper, Eli Pepper and Ahsan Asadullah have collectively accounted for 68 percent of Lipscomb’s scoring this season. For Liberty, Scottie James, Caleb Homesley, Lovell Cabbil, Darius McGhee and Elijah Cuffee have combined to account for 70 percent of all Liberty scoring, including 84 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

MIGHTY MATHEWS: Mathews has connected on 40.9 percent of the 230 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 49 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Liberty is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 27-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Liberty is a perfect 25-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.9 percent or less. The Flames are 2-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Lipscomb offense has averaged 74.3 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bisons 18th nationally. Liberty has not been as uptempo as the Bisons and is averaging only 64.7 possessions per game (ranked 341st).

