The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lightning-Blues Sum

March 23, 2019 11:08 pm
 
Tampa Bay 0 2 1—3
St. Louis 3 1 0—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, Thomas 8 (Dunn, Bozak), 11:30 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Steen 8 (Sanford), 12:08. 3, St. Louis, Tarasenko 29 (Schenn, O’Reilly), 12:45.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 17 (Cirelli), 0:27 (sh). 5, Tampa Bay, Point 40 (McDonagh), 7:24. 6, St. Louis, Schenn 15 (Tarasenko, Barbashev), 14:24.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 39 (Miller), 4:46.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 12-19-11_42. St. Louis 13-8-5_26.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; St. Louis 1 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 36-9-4 (26 shots-22 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 20-4-1 (42-39).

A_18,127 (19,150). T_2:29.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Bryan Pancich.

