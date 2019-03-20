Lightning-Capitals Sum

Tampa Bay 0 4 0 1—5 Washington 1 2 1 0—4

First Period_1, Washington, Eller 12 (Hagelin), 7:32.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 36 (Hedman, Stamkos), 1:19 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 37 (Miller), 2:12 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 16 (Joseph), 6:45. 5, Washington, Hagelin 5 (Eller), 10:30. 6, Washington, Oshie 22 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 13:40 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 37 (Stamkos, Palat), 15:01 (pp).

Third Period_8, Washington, Kuznetsov 20 (Oshie, Backstrom), 19:07.

Overtime_9, Tampa Bay, Hedman 11 (Gourde), 3:01.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-11-10-2_28. Washington 15-22-19-2_58.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 3 of 3; Washington 1 of 6.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 36-8-4 (58 shots-54 saves). Washington, Holtby 27-18-5 (28-23).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:48.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.

