Lightning-Capitals Sums

March 20, 2019 10:35 pm
 
Tampa Bay 0 4 0 1—5
Washington 1 2 1 0—4

First Period_1, Washington, Eller 12 (Hagelin), 7:32. Penalties_Stamkos, TB, (holding), 9:30; Rutta, TB, (tripping), 16:26; Wilson, WSH, (holding), 19:27.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 36 (Hedman, Stamkos), 1:19 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 37 (Miller), 2:12 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 16 (Joseph), 6:45. 5, Washington, Hagelin 5 (Eller), 10:30. 6, Washington, Oshie 22 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 13:40 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 37 (Stamkos, Palat), 15:01 (pp). Penalties_Ovechkin, WSH, (elbowing), 2:08; Sergachev, TB, (slashing), 12:00; Orlov, WSH, (slashing), 14:06; Kempny, WSH, (high sticking), 15:42; Paquette, TB, served by Erne, (cross checking), 15:42; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 15:42; Vrana, WSH, Major (fighting), 15:42; Gourde, TB, Major (fighting), 15:42; Sergachev, TB, (roughing), 15:42; Oshie, WSH, (roughing), 15:42.

Third Period_8, Washington, Kuznetsov 20 (Oshie, Backstrom), 19:07. Penalties_Palat, TB, (slashing), 1:24; Point, TB, (slashing), 10:13.

Overtime_9, Tampa Bay, Hedman 11 (Gourde), 3:01. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-11-10-2_28. Washington 15-22-19-2_58.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 3 of 3; Washington 1 of 6.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 36-8-4 (58 shots-54 saves). Washington, Holtby 27-18-5 (28-23).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:48.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brian Murphy.

