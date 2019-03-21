Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Lightning-Hurricanes Sums

March 21, 2019 9:47 pm
 
Tampa Bay 2 0 4—6
Carolina 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 38 (Hedman, Point), 3:20 (pp). 2, Carolina, Niederreiter 21 (Aho), 9:51. 3, Carolina, Hamilton 14 (Staal, Svechnikov), 11:32. 4, Tampa Bay, Johnson 27 (McDonagh, Kucherov), 19:34. Penalties_Niederreiter, CAR, (interference), 2:43; Paquette, TB, (tripping), 5:42; van Riemsdyk, CAR, (roughing), 14:09; Gourde, TB, served by Joseph, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:09.

Second Period_5, Carolina, Staal 8 (Teravainen, Pesce), 6:34. Penalties_Wallmark, CAR, (tripping), 1:54; Rutta, TB, (holding), 5:11; Hamilton, CAR, (elbowing), 6:12.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 17 (Hedman, Stamkos), 3:35. 7, Tampa Bay, Callahan 7 (Hedman, Miller), 10:09. 8, Tampa Bay, Point 39 (Stamkos, Miller), 16:36 (pp). 9, Tampa Bay, McDonagh 9, 18:55. Penalties_Foegele, CAR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:55; Cernak, TB, (tripping), 2:55; Svechnikov, CAR, (high sticking), 10:24; Ferland, CAR, (tripping), 15:21.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-10-15_32. Carolina 13-6-9_28.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 5; Carolina 0 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 21-5-0 (28 shots-25 saves). Carolina, McElhinney 18-9-2 (31-26).

A_13,785 (18,680). T_2:33.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bryan Pancich.

