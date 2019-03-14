Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Red Wings Sums

March 14, 2019 10:14 pm
 
Tampa Bay 0 1 4—5
Detroit 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Detroit, Bowey 2 (Rasmussen, Ehn), 2:20. 2, Detroit, Helm 7, 10:24 (sh). Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Zadina (too many men on the ice), 9:09.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Abdelkader 6 (Glendening), 3:43. 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 35 (Miller, Kucherov), 12:57 (pp). Penalties_Coburn, TB, (hooking), 5:27; Hronek, DET, (interference), 12:08.

Third Period_5, Tampa Bay, Point 38 (Kucherov, Stamkos), 1:46. 6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 34 (Hedman, Point), 8:24 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Johnson 25 (Cernak, Palat), 8:50. 8, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 35 (Point), 16:38. 9, Detroit, Rasmussen 8 (Vanek, Zadina), 18:18. Penalties_Vasilevskiy, TB, served by Kucherov, (tripping), 3:23; Witkowski, DET, (delay of game), 8:20; Miller, TB, (delay of game), 12:25.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 12-13-14_39. Detroit 6-11-10_27.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 3; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 33-8-4 (27 shots-23 saves). Detroit, Howard 18-20-5 (39-34).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:32.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Steve Miller.

