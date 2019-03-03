Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lille beats Dijon 1-0 to consolidate Champions League place

March 3, 2019 7:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — An own goal from Wesley Lautoa was enough for Lille to tighten its hold on a Champions League qualification place with a 1-0 win over Dijon in the French league on Sunday.

Second-place Lille, which had 16 efforts on goal compared to the visitors’ six, bounced back after two successive draws and is now 17 points behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which scraped a 2-1 win over relegation candidate Caen on Saturday.

Dijon remained in the drop zone after its fourth consecutive league defeat, level on points with Caen but with a game in hand.

Third-place Lyon is five points behind Lille after a 5-1 rout of visiting Toulouse, which had Yannick Cahuzac sent off late following a second yellow card.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Mario Balotelli stole the spotlight again during fourth-place Marseille’s 2-0 home win over Saint-Etienne, which is in fifth position.

The controversial Italian international scored the first goal in the 12th minute and took a selfie video celebrating before posting it on Instagram later. Florian Thauvin also converted a 21st-minute penalty.

Elsewhere, Nice defeated Strasbourg 1-0 and Nantes drew at Guingamp 0-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.