Lipscomb downs Kennesaw St 86-71 to start A-Sun tourney

March 4, 2019 11:07 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Cooper registered a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to carry Lipscomb to an 86-71 win over Kennesaw State in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney on Monday night.

Garrison Mathews had 26 points for Lipscomb (24-6). Rob Marberry added 16 points.

Danny Lewis had 25 points for the Owls (6-26). Bobby Parker added 18 points and six rebounds. Kyle Clarke had six rebounds and six assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

