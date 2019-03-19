Lipscomb tops Davidson 89-81 in NIT

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Michael Buckland had 17 points and Rob Marberry posted 17 points as Lipscomb defeated Davidson 89-81 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Buckland hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Garrison Mathews had 14 points and seven rebounds for Lipscomb (26-7). Ahsan Asadullah added 10 points.

Kellan Grady scored a season-high 31 points and had seven rebounds for the Wildcats (24-10). Luke Frampton added 19 points. Luka Brajkovic had 15 points.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.