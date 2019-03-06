Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Little League to include Cuban youth players

March 6, 2019 11:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban baseball and Little League International say they are launching a relationship that will allow young Cuban players to participate in international Little League tournaments.

The agreement announced Wednesday follows a deal between Major League Baseball and the Cuban Baseball Federation that will allow Cuban players to legally play professionally in the United States for the first time.

The two organizations said that Cuba’s roughly 170 programs for children between 4 and 12 will now be included in Little League’s international programs, including the Little League International Tournament. The Cubans will have a chance to qualify at the Caribbean Region Tournament in Curacao in July.

The deal comes at a time of high tension between Cuba and the Trump administration, which is increasing pressure on the island’s socialist government.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|13 The 2019 National Environmental Justice...
3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.