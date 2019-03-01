LIU Brooklyn looks to extend streak vs Bryant

Bryant (10-18, 7-10) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (14-15, 8-9)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Bryant. In its last five wins against the Bulldogs, Long Island-Brooklyn has won by an average of 8 points. Bryant’s last win in the series came on Feb. 27, 2016, an 88-83 victory.

STEPPING UP: The prolific Raiquan Clark has averaged 19.4 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Blackbirds. Complementing Clark is Ty Flowers, who is putting up 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Sabastian Townes, who is averaging 15.4 points and five rebounds.

TERRIFIC TOWNES: Townes has connected on 36.8 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 64.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Bryant is 0-17 when it allows at least 72 points and 10-1 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Bryant has lost its last five road games, scoring 68.6 points, while allowing 78.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among NEC teams. The Blackbirds have averaged 9.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

